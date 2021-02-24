Privacy + Productivity
🧅 OnionShare is an open source tool that lets you securely and anonymously share files, host websites, and chat with friends using the Tor network.Download v2.6
Features and Functionality
Your Private Productivity Suite
Share files, host websites, and chat anonymously via a new tabbed interface for maximum productivity.
Share Files
Ever wanted to share something without also sharing it with Google or Dropbox? Tax documents, medical information, or unpublished research? Share files directly and securely without the middlemen.
Receive Files
Set up a dropbox for anyone to send you files anonymously.
OnionService On-Demand
Host a static website and make it accessible through the Tor Browser without worrying about setting up a server.
Ephemeral Chat
Create temporary meeting rooms for discussing important information off the record. No accounts required.
Included With
Qubes OS is a reasonably secure operating system.Learn about Qubes OS
Tails is a portable operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship.Learn about Tails
Whonix is software that can anonymize everything you do online.Learn about Whonix
Parrot OS is an operating system for developers and security specialists.Learn about Parrot OS
