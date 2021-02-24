Send and receive files, host a site, and chat privately over the Tor network with OnionShare. 💜🧅 https://t.co/YgUr1enyXd

Parrot OS is an operating system for developers and security specialists.

Whonix is software that can anonymize everything you do online.

Tails is a portable operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship.

Qubes OS is a reasonably secure operating system.

Create temporary meeting rooms for discussing important information off the record. No accounts required.

Host a static website and make it accessible through the Tor Browser without worrying about setting up a server.

Set up a dropbox for anyone to send you files anonymously.

Ever wanted to share something without also sharing it with Google or Dropbox? Tax documents, medical information, or unpublished research? Share files directly and securely without the middlemen.

Share files, host websites, and chat anonymously via a new tabbed interface for maximum productivity.

🧅 OnionShare is an open source tool that lets you securely and anonymously share files, host websites, and chat with friends using the Tor network.

OnionShare was developed by Micah Lee, et al. and is open source, released under the GPLv3.

Like all software, OnionShare may contain bugs or vulnerabilities.

🧅 http://lldan5gahapx5k7iafb3s4ikijc4ni7gx5iywdflkba5y2ezyg6sjgyd.onion/ (proof)